HM Amit Shah hails inclusion of Gwalior, Kozhikode in UNESCO Creative Cities Network

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the inclusion of Gwalior and Kozhikode in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, saying the global recognition will strengthen India's cultural identity.

Gwalior and Kozhikode are among the 55 new cities that joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. UNESCO made the announcement on its official website on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Shah said, "It is another moment of elation for our nation as Gwalior and Kozhikode have been included in @UNESCO's Creative Cities Network. Taking note of Gwalior's glorious heritage of music, the city has been designated as the 'City of Music' and Kozhikode in Kerala as the 'City of Literature' by UNESCO." "The global recognition of our creative spirit will endow the creative pursuits of our poets, authors and musicians with a renewed zest while strengthening our cultural identity," he said. PTI ACB DIV DIV