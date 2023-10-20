HM Amit Shah to visit Haryana on Nov 2, will take part in Antyodaya Sammelan in Karnal

Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on November 2 and will take part in the Antyodaya Sammelan to be held in Karnal district, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday.

Khattar said the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, pension schemes, and other related welfare initiative will be invited to the programme.

He was speaking to reporters in Karnal on the sidelines of a function to felicitate athletes from Haryana who won medals at the recently held Asian Games in China.

In response to a question, the chief minister said the BJP-led government has zero tolerance towards corruption.

On the issue of stubble-burning, the chief minister said they have been rasing awareness among farmers on the issue.

Agriculture and other departments are actively involved in their work to reduce incidents of stubble-burning, he said. PTI SUN TIR TIR