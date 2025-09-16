HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad given additional charge of HMRL

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the Telangana government on Tuesday placed senior IAS officer Sarfaraz Ahmad in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

Ahmad, who is currently serving as Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), relieves NVS Reddy from the post of MD of HMRL.

Reddy was appointed as MD of HMRL in 2007.

The government issued a separate order appointing Reddy as Advisor (Urban Transport) for a period of two years.

The government also effected transfers and postings of few other IAS officers.

Shruti Ojha, an IAS officer of 2013 batch, has been posted as Director, Women Development and Child Welfare department, while Krishna Aditya S, Director of Intermediate Education, is placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS). PTI SJR SJR KH