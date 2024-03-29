HMIF felicitates 40 artists at 3rd edition of 'Art for Hope'

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) As many as 40 multidisciplinary artists from 20 regions across India were felicitated at the ongoing third edition of 'Art for Hope' by Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF).

Advertisment

The initiative, aimed towards supporting and encouraging traditional artisans, small art businesses and traditional art forms, is currently hosting a four-day exhibition at Triveni Kala Sangam.

The exhibition features artworks by 35 artists, including 10 differently-abled artists, and five art institutes, across traditional arts and crafts, paintings, art installations, photographs and performing arts.

The participating artists and institutions have received support of the grants provided by HMIF.

Advertisment

"This year, we fortify our efforts and enhance our reach by including specially-abled artists, in our endeavour to enrich more lives. Keeping our eyes open for things anew, we appreciate inclusion and the myriad perspectives it brings forth. Artists present a glimpse of our world, things beyond we could see with our eyes, and it is this unique perspective and world-view that we truly admire at Hyundai," said Un Soo Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, in a statement.

Launched in 2021, 'Art for Hope' for its third edition shortlisted 40 artists, based on criteria like project concept and impact, artist portfolio, and their respective backgrounds.

In addition to the grant exhibits, an array of workshops, panel discussions and talks on topics such as calligraphy, mask making, mobile photography, and traditional painting, are also organised for the youth.

A special screening for 10 best films, created during the recently concluded 'MyMobileMovie' workshop for 50 young change-makers from the underprivileged background supported by HMIF, is also hosted during the exhibition.

The exhibition will come to a close on March 31. PTI MG MAH MAH