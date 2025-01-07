HMPV: Isolation wards created in civil hospitals in three Gujarat cities

Ahmedabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Isolation wards have been created in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Rajkot civil hospitals as a precautionary measure after Gujarat registered its first case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) -- a respiratory illness with flu-like symptoms, officials said on Tuesday.

The development came a day after the state government revealed a two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad was detected with the HMPV infection nearly two weeks ago.

To deal with any health emergency, isolation wards having 15 beds each (total 45) have been created in three major civil hospitals of Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Rajkot, said a statement by the health department.

All these wards are currently vacant as no new cases of suspected (HMPV) infection has been detected, said the statement.

On Monday, the health department issued a circular asking all government hospitals to take necessary steps to handle (HMPV) cases. Additional testing kits will be procured and distributed to these hospitals in coming days to speed up detection of the HMP virus, a department release said.

"We have created a 15-bed isolation ward at Ahmedabad civil hospital to meet any emergency in the future. Since there is no specific vaccine or medicine for this infection, patients will be given treatment as per their symptoms. Our staff is fully prepared to tackle any situation. We have also procured testing kits for detection," said civil superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday said his department held a meeting on January 4 and instructed chief district health officers, civil surgeons, superintendents of sub-district hospitals in the state to pay full attention to matters related to the virus.

The department has also issued an advisory asking people to cover their face while sneezing, avoid going to crowded places, keep distance from flu-infected persons, get adequate sleep and drink water as much as possible and contact a doctor for any respiratory issues.

The Union health ministry has emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with the virus have been reported in various countries.

Furthermore, based on current data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country, it said.

HMPV is a respiratory disease that causes flu or cold-like symptoms, but can increase risks or lead to more serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among the elderly, young children, and immunocompromised people. PTI PJT PD RSY