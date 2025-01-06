Two HMPV cases each in Karnataka, TN; governments say no need to worry

Bengaluru/Chennai/New Delhi: At least four cases of HMPV infections were detected in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Monday. However, the State and Union governments asserted that there was no need to worry and assured people that the authorities were "closely monitoring" the situation.

One case of HMPV was also detected in Gujarat, taking the number of cases reported to five in the country.

In a video message, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said: "The health systems and surveillance network of the country remain vigilant in ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. There is no reason to worry, we are closely monitoring the situation".

The Karnataka government asked people not to panic, noting that the infections that have been detected are by virus strains that are not life-threatening.

The human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has caused a spike in respiratory illness in China over the past few days, was detected in two infants in Bengaluru during routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Union health ministry said.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said.

An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

Neither of the patients has any history of international travel, it further said, emphasising that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.

In Chennai, officials only confirmed two cases of HMPV have been detected but did not immediately divulge any details.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the health and medical education departments to take all the precautionary measures.

Speaking to reporters, he said the infections have been detected in two children. "Though it is not a dangerous virus, precautionary measures must be taken."

State's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who chaired a meeting of Health department officials said there was no need to panic as the infections that have been detected are by old virus strains that exist in the country and they are not life-threatening.

He also said the two infected infants are doing "normal", and advised people to follow general precautionary measures.

The Karnataka government also issued an advisory, urging people not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as COVID.

Emphasising that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

To prevent escalation of the spread of the virus, people are advised to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently with soap, avoid public places if symptomatic and close contact with sick persons.

It also advised people not to reuse tissue papers or handkerchiefs, share towels and linen and avoid spitting in public places.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes, it added.

Media reports that cases detected at Bengaluru's private hospital are the first HMPV cases reported in the country are incorrect, Minister Rao said, adding that HMPV exists in the country. ILI and respiratory infections are caused by various kinds of viruses, and HMPV is one among them.

He said, these viruses are not fatal and have been there in the country and across the globe, and it was first detected in 2001 in the Netherlands, though they may have existed earlier too.

The minister also explained that the outbreak of HMPV in China is said to involve a new variant. "We don't have the full details, and the Union government is yet to provide full details to us, and maybe they are also trying to get more information."

Responding to a question, Rao said the two infants were tested for infections like ILI, cold, and cough, during which HMPV was detected.

There is no need for covid like protocols to be followed as of now as there have been no "unnatural developments" so far, he said. If there is a need for such protocols, the central government will decide when such a situation arises, he added.