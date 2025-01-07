HMPV: No need to worry as virus is not dangerous, take precautions, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) of which two cases have been detected in the state is not dangerous, but it is good to take precautions.

He told people there is no need to worry, but appealed to them to be cautious.

"We discussed HMPV (at health department meeting). It is not a very worrying virus. It is not the one that is prevalent in China. The virus that has been detected is an existing one. It infects children, aged people and those with less immunity," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The virus is not dangerous. I have spoken to several doctors and experts, but it is good to take precautions." "I appeal to people, there is no need to worry. But be cautious and take precautions. Health department has advised dos and don'ts, follow them," he added.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said.

An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

Neither of the patients had any history of international travel.

To a question about Home Minister G Parameshwara calling a dinner meeting of Congress leaders, ministers and lawmakers from SC/ST communities on January 8, and then postponing it following instruction from the AICC general secretary, the CM said, "I don't know about him calling a meeting and then cancelling it. I will talk to him." PTI KSU KH