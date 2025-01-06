HMPV outbreak: Delhi govt directs hospitals to stay prepared to manage potential surge

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Delhi government on Monday directed all the hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses following the detection of few cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the country.

Talking to PTI Videos, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the central government's health department has informed about two cases of HMPV being reported in India.

On Monday morning, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj issued a directive marked "Most Urgent", instructing the health and family welfare department to closely monitor the situation and remain in constant touch with the Union health ministry for timely updates.

He told PTI Videos that the concern arises because neither of these cases had any travel history, indicating that the virus was transmitted locally within the country.

"The worry increases as this means the virus is already present in the country and could potentially spread further. For instance, if it is in Karnataka, it may spread to other regions as it is already spreading globally.

"That is why we have asked the chief secretary to pay close attention to this matter and ensure that all necessary decisions are taken promptly," he said.

There must not be any delay in decision-making and efforts will be made to stay in constant touch with the chief secretary to avoid any negligence, he added.

The health minister further mentioned that the health secretary has been directed to closely monitor the situation and remain in regular contact with the Union health ministry for timely updates.

The health secretary has also been tasked with inspecting three government hospitals daily starting with the largest facilities and submitting detailed reports on key parameters such as the availability of medicines according to the essential drug list, ICU beds and the operational status of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants and radiological equipment.

The directives issued by Bharadwaj said, "Hospitals under the Delhi government must be fully equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, as advised by the Union Health Ministry." The instructions were issued following confirmation from the Union health ministry that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

Five infants tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat on Monday, the first reported cases of the virus in India.

The first case involved a three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia. She was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has since been discharged.

The second case was of an eight-month-old male infant, also with a history of bronchopneumonia, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3 at Baptist Hospital. He is currently recovering, the ministry said.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two more children tested positive for the virus.

These two are the first cases to be reported from the city and are currently undergoing treatment in two hospitals, officials said.

The fifth case was reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in the city tested positive for HMPV. The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was hospitalised on December 24, 2024, with symptoms of respiratory infection.

Initially, the child needed ventilator support but his condition is stable now, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation medical officer Bhavin Solanki said.

"It is important to track trends in respiratory illnesses across the national capital and act promptly on any issues requiring attention. Any matter needing immediate decisions should be reported directly over the phone," Bharadwaj emphasised in the directive.

The minister's office highlighted that HMPV is already circulating globally, including in India, with respiratory illnesses linked to the virus being reported in various countries. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS