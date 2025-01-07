HMPV: Patna district admin urges people to follow guidelines, says no need to panic

Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) Amid reports of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in parts of the country, the Patna district administration on Tuesday urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre and the Bihar government, stating there was "no need to panic".

A statement issued by the Patna district administration said, "People should follow the health advisory issued by the authorities concerned to prevent HMPV disease. District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh also directed the district civil surgeon to ensure better functioning of hospitals for proper treatment of patients suffering from respiratory diseases, including seasonal influenza and HMPV." "The DM has categorically said that there is no need for people to panic. All preparations have been made by the district administration as per the standards," it said.

The advisory emphasised precautionary measures, preparedness in healthcare facilities, and public awareness to address the increased transmission risk during winter months.

The DM has assured the public that health systems and surveillance networks are vigilant and ready to respond promptly to any health challenge in the district.

The HMPV respiratory disease is currently spreading globally and, like other respiratory illnesses, tends to manifest more during the winter season with symptoms resembling those of the common cold and flu. However, no cases of HMPV have been reported in the district to date, it said.

"Officials concerned have been instructed to monitor trends. The officials will have to maintain communication with the Union Health Ministry for regular updates regarding the state capital's preparedness," the statement said.

In accordance with Union Health Ministry's guidelines, it is essential for hospitals to be sufficiently prepared for any increase in respiratory ailments.

The HMPV can affect people of all ages, although children below five years of age, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk. PTI PKD ACD