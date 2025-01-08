HMPV: Punjab health minister reviews preparedness

Patiala, Jan 8 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh Wednesday reviewed the preparedness against human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

No case of the respiratory disease has been reported in the state and there is no need to panic, he said.

During his visit to Rajindra Hospital here, the minister emphasised that HMPV was not as severe as the COVID-19 virus.

Instead, it is a flu-like virus similar to the common cold, often causing mild fever and cough that usually resolves within a week, he said.

However, he added that the Punjab government has taken proactive steps to ensure that it fights it off in case there is a breakout.

The state has collaborated with the National Institute of Virology, the Union Health Ministry, and the World Health Organization to stay updated on developments, Dr Balbir Singh said.

Following directives from these bodies, a video conference was held with civil surgeons from across the state to disseminate necessary guidelines, he said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is personally monitoring the situation and remains in constant touch with health officials daily, he said.

The minister urged the public to not fall prey to any rumour.

He advised vulnerable groups, including children under one year of age, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, to avoid crowded places. PTI COR CHS VN VN