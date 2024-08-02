Hoarding collapse in Kalyan crushes 3 vehicles; KDMC chief promises action against contractor

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) A hoarding collapsed in Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday morning, crushing three vehicles, an official said.

There are no reports of any injuries so far in the accident that occurred around 10.30 am at the busy Sahajanand Chowk, he said.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation commissioner Indurani Jakhad, who visited the site, said action will be taken against the contractor for failing to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a complaint with be lodged with the police.

The contractor will be held liable for damage to vehicles and medical costs of injured individuals, if any, Jakhad said.

A KDMC release said the civic body will make efforts to ensure those affected get compensation and also reiterated that all hoardings will be checked to prevent a repeat.

Jakhad visited the site along with additional commissioner Harshal Gaikwad and deputy commissioner of KDMC's property department Ramesh Misal. PTI COR NR BNM