Hoarding comes crashing down near Kolkata auditorium, 2 injured

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) Two persons were injured on Wednesday after a hoarding fell on them in front of an auditorium in the metropolis, moments before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived there for an award ceremony, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon near the entrance of the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Alipore area, they said.

The injured have been taken to the nearby SSKM Hospital.

"Their condition is stated to be critical. We are trying to ascertain whether this was an accident or a security lapse," a senior police officer said.

A few other hoardings near the auditorium were removed following the incident, he said.

Banerjee was at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium to take part in an award function to mark the death anniversary of cine legend Uttam Kumar. PTI SCH RBT