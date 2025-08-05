Hoardings, banners with ‘Antim Johar’ message put up in Ranchi to pay tributes to Shibu Soren

Ranchi: Hoardings, banners and posters with a message 'Antim Johar' (last salutation) were put up in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi to pay tributes to former Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81 on Monday.

At Ranchi’s Karamtoli Chowk, a large hoarding was put up, displaying a message, in Hindi, ‘Antim Johar…Vinamra Shradhanjali Jharkhand Rajya Nirmata Disom Guru Shibu Soren' (Last Salutation…Humble tributes to Jharkhand state creator Dishom Guru Shibu Soren).

“Jharkhand has never seen a leader like Shibu Soren. His contribution to Jharkhand will always be in the heart of every citizen of the state,” Ramesh Hansda (45), a commuter, said after noticing the large hoarding at Karamtoli.

JMM supporters and followers of Shibu Soren have been making a beeline at his Morabadi residence since morning to have a last glimpse of their leader.

Mortal remains of Shibu Soren will be brought to the Jharkhand assembly, where ministers, legislators and other dignitaries will pay their homage this morning, and his body will be taken to his native village Nemra in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, where the last rites of the Rajya Sabha MP will be performed, a JMM leader said.

All government schools have been closed on Tuesday, while most of the private educational institutes have also declared a holiday in honour of the former CM.

Business associations, such as the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), have appealed to traders to keep their shops and establishments shut in respect of Guruji.