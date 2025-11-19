Hoardings, posters featuring NDA's achievements in Bihar put up across Patna

Patna, Nov 19 (PTI) Hoardings and posters featuring NDA leaders and highlighting the ruling alliance's achievements in Bihar were put up across the state's capital Patna on Wednesday, a day before JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the chief minister for a record 10th time.

Right from the airport to Income Tax Golambar and in other parts of the city, these posters also feature women, farmers, youth, and community mobilisers with messages describing the work executed by the 'double-engine' government in various sectors.

One poster near the Income Tax Golambar in the city, congratulated Kumar for the NDA's decisive win in the state with a message 'Sanatan Dharma ki jeet' (victory of Sanatan Dharma) written on it.

In the state BJP office here, two side-by-side hoardings, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures on them, read 'Bihar ki janta ka aabhar, Ab aur raftar pakrega Bihar' (Gratitude to Bihar's people, Bihar will gather more pace).

The NDA stormed back to power in the state, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

As the newly elected MLAs keep coming to the BJP party office, they are all greeted with a small bouquet and a 'tilak' on their foreheads by a group of women workers.

Similar scenes could be seen in the JD(U) office in Patna, where Kumar was elected its legislature party leader on Wednesday.

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin said Bihar is "now set to march forward on the path of progress".

Vinay Bihari, who has been elected from Lauriya in West Champaran district, said, “We have registered a massive victory. This shows the trust of people in the NDA.” On the question of responsibility, he said, “That is for the party leadership to decide.” The assembly poll results were for a "progressing Bihar and rising Motihari", BJP MLA Pramod Kumar said, adding that "we will work to make Motihari crime-free".

State Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Sanjay Saraogi said, “This is a victory for Bihar. I will bear whatever responsibility the party has to offer me.” Another BJP leader Neeraj Bablu said, “This massive mandate is a sign that people are willing to throw the RJD out of Bihar”. PTI SUK BDC