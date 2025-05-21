Hoax bomb threat causes temporary evacuation at Gurugram Mini Secretariat

Gurugram, May 21, (PTI) Authorities temporarily evacuated people at the Gurugram Mini Secretariat after receiving a hoax bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The bomb threat was sent to the official email ID of the Deputy Commissioner. A bomb squad, police and other specialist teams thoroughly searched the secretariat complex, but it turned out to be a hoax, he said.

"The bomb scare expressed in the received email has been proven to be false and baseless. It was a rumour, but we do not take any situation lightly," DC Ajay Kumar said.

Ambulance, fire brigade and civil defence teams were alert during the searches.

The secretariat building was temporarily evacuated at 2 pm, and after several hours of extensive searches, no suspicious object was found in the complex, he said.

"The safety of citizens is the administration's top priority. A cyber investigation is being conducted into the matter," the DC said. The administration is trying to identify who sent the threat email," he added.

