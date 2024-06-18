Hoax bomb threat delays Dubai-bound flight

Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) The departure of a Dubai-bound flight with 286 passengers from Chennai International Airport was delayed on Tuesday following a hoax bomb threat, police said.

After an email warning about a bomb on the aircraft was received here, security agencies conducted a thorough check of the international flight that was scheduled for departure around 10.30 am on Tuesday, they said.

The inspection revealed that the threat was a hoax and the flight has been cleared to proceed to its destination, they added. PTI CORR SA SA ANE