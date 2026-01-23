Hoax bomb threat emails sent to private schools in Noida, security checks underway

Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) Several private schools in Noida received threat emails on Friday, prompting heightened security checks, though the situation remained under control, police said.

Senior officers, personnel from various police stations, bomb disposal squads, fire services, dog squads and BDDS (bomb detection and disposal squad) teams were rushed to the affected schools.

Intensive checks were carried out at the premises of some private institutions, while a cyber team began technical analysis of the emails, according to a police press note.

"Situation is normal and complete peace and order have been ensured at the sites. People are advised not to pay attention to rumours," the police said Officials said preliminary assessment suggests the threats to be non-specific, though investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the emails and determine intent. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY