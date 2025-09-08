Hoax bomb threat triggers searches at Kerala CM’s official residence, court complex

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (PTI) The police on Monday carried out searches at the Kerala Chief Minister’s official residence and the Thiruvananthapuram District Court complex after receiving an email claiming that bombs have been planted at these locations.

The mail, sent to the district court’s official email ID in the morning, prompted immediate action, police said.

Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad conducted thorough checks at both sites-- the court complex and Cliff House.

However, no explosives were found, and police later confirmed it was a hoax.

A case will be registered against the sender of the email, which reportedly contained references to Tamil Nadu politics, officials said.

According to police, around 28 such hoax emails have been received this year, targeting prominent locations including Cliff House, Raj Bhavan, the airport, and courts.

It is suspected that the message also originated from the same source.