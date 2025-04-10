National

Bomb threats at Red Fort, Jama Masjid trigger response by security agencies

NewsDrum Desk
Preparations underway at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi

New Delhi: A hoax bomb threat targeting Red Fort and Jama Masjid prompted the security agencies to rush to the spots and conduct thorough checks on Thursday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Services said.

The official said that a call was received at 9.03 am regarding a bomb in the premises of the monuments and teams were rushed immediately to the spot.

"We rushed one fire tender at the site and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found at the sites," he added.

