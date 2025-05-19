Hoax bomb threats: Delhi HC refuses to issue directions on dark web, VPNs

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to issue directions over the use of dark web and virtual private networks (VPNs) for perpetuating hoax bomb threats in schools and other places.

Justice Anish Dayal closed the case against Delhi government's chief secretary and the police commissioner in a contempt plea which alleged failure on their part in formulating a comprehensive mechanism to combat emergent situations such as bomb threats in schools.

Noting a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) was notified and implemented by Delhi government for managing bomb threats in schools, the court said the executive authorities were cognisant of the situation and they know their responsibilities.

The court underlined the delicate security angle to the issue at hand.

Delhi government informed the court that its Directorate of Education rolled out a comprehensive SOP for managing bomb threats in schools which included a raft of measures like installing CCTV cameras, evacuation plans and holding regular safety audits and mock drills.

Delhi Police, represented through advocate Farman Ali, said the SOP was notified on May 16 along with the changes which the police suggested.

The DCP concerned said since the role of Delhi Police has been delineated, they would be issuing an updated circular to implement the SOP.

The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by petitioner advocate Arpit Bhargava, who claimed non-compliance of the court's November 14 2024 order directing the government and police to develop a comprehensive action plan with a detailed SOP to address such concerns.

The directions required the government agencies and police to develop the mechanism within eight weeks from the date of the order.

The petitioner, however, pointed out the absence of the action plan as mandated in the order.

They have not dealt with VPN which is the major issue now because whatever is happening is through dark web, he added.

The court asked, "There are people who are cognisant of this. We cannot at your behest direct the executive to carry out this in a particular manner. They know their responsibilities. These are detailed SOP. We are not inclined to pass further directions on the dark web, etc. These are serious issues which have to be dealt with by the executive and they know the concern. Why should anybody be not concerned?" The petitioner's submission was made in view of the court's November 2024 observation that "hoax threats, particularly those perpetrated through sophisticated methods such as the dark web and VPNs, were not unique to Delhi or even India and they were a global problem which continued to challenge the law enforcement agencies worldwide".

The SOPs were notified by the government for managing bomb threats in schools that include a raft of measures like installing CCTV cameras, making evacuation plans and holding regular safety audits and mock drills.

The high court said the SOP was approved on May 16 and it has already been disseminated to schools and other stakeholders for its compliance and it would be a six-month process.

The SOP, it said, outlined preventive, preparative, responsive and recovery measures to be adopted by all stakeholders in the event of bomb threats in schools.

All heads of the schools must ensure strict compliance in implementation of SOP in their respective schools with immediate effect, it added.

To maintain transparency and accountability, the court noted, schools were now required to submit a monthly safety checklist to their respective district authorities for review and further action.

The checklist would include the status of drills, safety equipment and updates to emergency contact lists.

The petitioner had alleged contempt pointing out the negligent approach of Delhi government and Delhi Police in addressing the recurring bomb threat emails received by schools in the capital.

Advocate Beenashaw N Soni, representing Bhargava, underlined an "apparent" disregard of the court orders by authorities and ineptness in acting in larger public interest.

The high court in November 2024 said that the SOP should clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, school management and municipal authorities ensuring seamless coordination and implementation.

Delhi Police previously revealed the presence of five bomb disposal squads and 18 bomb detection teams for over 4,600 schools in the capital.

The petitioner initially moved court in 2023 in the wake of a hoax bomb threat to the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK