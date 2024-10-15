Hoax bomb threats to flights: Mumbai cops summon father-son duo from Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon, Oct 15 (PTI) Mumbai Police served a notice to a teenage boy, his father, and another person from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh asking them to join questioning in connection with bomb threats posted on social media targeting three flights, officials said on Tuesday.

Three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday. While a New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi and rescheduled, the other two, both operated by IndiGo, were delayed by several hours.

Nothing suspicious was found on any of the planes, police officials had said.

The bomb threat was received through a post on the micro-blogging platform X and the handle is being verified, the officer said.

Two IndiGo flights, one headed to Muscat and the other to Jeddah, also received bomb threats before they took off and the planes were moved to isolation bays for security checks.

"On Monday, a bomb threat was posted on X for an Air India's Mumbai-New York flight and IndiGo's Mumbai to Muscat and Mumbai to Jeddah flights," said Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg.

After receiving information about the tweet's connection with Rajnandgaon, Raipur Cyber Cell, Kotwali Police Rajnandgaon, and Cyber Cell, collected electronic data related to the case, he said.

Mumbai Police have registered a case against an unknown person and the X handle.

"A team of Mumbai Police reached Rajnandgaon on Monday. With the help of Rajnandgaon Police, a notice was issued to a 17-year-old boy, who is a resident of Rajnandgaon city, his father, and the person whose X account was used, They were summoned for questioning and further action to Mumbai," Garg added. PTI COR NSK