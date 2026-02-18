Hoax emails spark bomb scare at two Telangana courts

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Panic gripped two court complexes in Telangana on Wednesday after separate bomb threats triggered security alerts, police said.

The CBI court in Hyderabad’s Nampally received an email claiming that RDX IEDs had been planted in the judge’s chamber and court premises and would detonate when individuals carrying remote controls approached the office.

Bomb detection and disposal teams were deployed, and a thorough search was conducted before officials declared the threat a hoax.

In a separate incident, the district court in Karimnagar received an anonymous email stating that explosive devices had been planted in the complex and would go off at 12.05 pm.

Authorities alerted the Karimnagar II Town police station, evacuated parts of the premises, and carried out a search with bomb and dog squads.

No suspicious objects were found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

Police said investigations are underway in both cases to trace the origin of the emails and identify those responsible. PTI VVK SSK