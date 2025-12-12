HoD at JNTU held for 'raping' guest faculty

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) A head of department in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) here was arrested on charges of rape following a complaint by a former guest faculty of the institution, police said on Friday.

The complainant had worked with the HoD and the two had developed intimacy, they said.

The accused allegedly had sexual intercourse with her in a car three-four months ago. The woman was, however, removed from the job subsequently.

She lodged the complaint two days ago following which he was arrested, police said.

In a separate incident in the city, a woman software professional who allegedly branded a boy with a hot spatula was arrested, police said.

The seven-year-old boy is a son of the woman's domestic help and she used to provide free tuition to him at home, they said.

The woman claimed that she branded the boy with the spatula as he was not focusing on studies, police added.

The boy's father complained to police. PTI SJR SJR ROH