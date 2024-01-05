Hog deer spotted for first time in Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Rishikesh: The endangered hog deer has been spotted for the first time in the Chilla Range of Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve, being captured recently by trap cameras, a top official said on Friday.

The hog deer captured by trap cameras installed in the reserve shows its growing biodiversity range, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola told PTI.

He attributed the spotting of the hog deer in the reserve to the work done on a war footing to improve the habitat.

Various habitat improvement steps have been taken of late, he said.

Vegetation and prey are being increased as part of the exercise so that both herbivores and carnivores get the ideal conditions in their habitat to live, reproduce and expand their population, Badola said.

Camera traps were installed at various places in the reserve recently to see the results of the habitat improvement work.

When the data was examined, it was found that the hog deer was present in the range, Badola said and added that the animal might have moved from the nearby forests after finding ideal habitat conditions.

The hog deer population has seen a decline in recent years, he said.

Talking about his stint as deputy director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Badola said there has been an alarming decline in the animal's population at the famous reserve.

The discovery of the hog deer in Rajaji Tiger Reserve is no less than a wonderful New Year's gift for wildlife lovers, he added.