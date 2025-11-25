Hoisting saffron flag atop Ram temple come as immense pride to sanatan culture: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the hoisting of saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat came as immense pride to the sanatan culture and Lord Ram's devotees.

In an X post in Hindi, Shah said, "Victory to the illustrious Lord Ramachandra! On the pinnacle of the grand and divine temple built on the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, who established the ideal of dharma and karma for all of humanity, the sacred Dharmadhvaja (flag of virtue) was formally installed by the sacred hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ji, in the holy presence of the saintly community." Shah said the flag was hoisted on "the sacred day of the marriage of Mother Sita and Lord Shri Ram." "This is a day of immense pride for sanatan culture and devotees of Ram," the home minister wrote, adding, "This Dharmadhvaja will inspire one to know the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram and to follow in his footsteps." Prime Minister Modi ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Tuesday, marking the official completion of the shrine's construction.

He was joined by chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Calling the moment "epochal", Modi remarked that the "wounds and pain" of centuries are healing as a 500-year-old resolve is finally being fulfilled with the formal completion of the temple. PTI ABS RUK RUK