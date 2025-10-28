Hold AAP accountable for its 'unfulfilled' promises, Warring tells voters ahead of Tarn Taran bypoll

Tarn Taran (Punjab), Oct 28 (PTI) Ahead of the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday urged people to hold AAP leaders accountable for their party's alleged unfulfilled promises when they come seeking votes.

The Ludhiana MP was addressing a public meeting while campaigning for party candidate Karanbir Singh Burj for the November 11 bypoll.

"They do not have much time left, better hold them accountable for their promises right away," the Congress leader said, referring to the AAP government which has completed almost four years now.

"When they come to you for your votes, first ask them what have they done all these years. It (AAP) cannot survive on lies all the time," Raja told the gathering.

"Punjab has never seen such deceitful chronic liars for whom lying is a full-time professional business," he said.

Raja reminded the AAP leadership of its promises to provide Rs 1,100 to every woman in Punjab, putting an end to the drug menace and crime, and improving healthcare and education.

Under the AAP, what Punjab received is "more deaths due to drugs, more criminal and gangster violence, and a paralysed health and education system", he charged.

Raja urged people to vote for Congress candidate Burj, underlining his "clean image".

The Congress has intensified its campaign for the Tarn Taran bypoll, with Warring himself camping in the constituency, addressing public meetings, reaching out to workers and leaders to mobilise support for Burj.

The results for the bypoll will be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS DIV DIV