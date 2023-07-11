Hold assembly elections in J-K with parliamentary polls: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Jul 11 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday advocated for holding the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with the parliamentary polls next year, saying the people need an opportunity to choose their elected government rather than being ruled through the Raj Bhavan.

He also defended "parivarvaad" (familism) in politics and also questioned the remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah that three families -- National Conference, PDP and Congress -- are responsible for terrorism-related deaths in the Union Territory.

"I have no grudge against Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) who is a big man and also elder to me. I do not have any objection (for his remarks against me). However, I want to tell him that he should announce assembly elections and we will see whom the people will vote for," Abdullah said.

He was responding to a question about Modi's remarks that "if you want the advancement of the Abdullah heirs, then vote for NC. But if you want the progress of your son, daughter and grandchildren, vote for BJP." "You (PM) are not giving an opportunity to the people…let election be held, the results will be before you whether they like NC or not. We are not those who are ruling people through Raj Bhavan," Abdullah said, referring to the Lieutenant Governor's rule in J-K post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He said, "You have to go for parliamentary elections (next year), let assembly elections (in J-K) be held with it. Give us an opportunity, we will see who is right and who is wrong." The former chief minister said the BJP is afraid of losing assembly elections and is deliberately delaying the polls.

"They think one of us is going to win and so they are not holding the polls because they know there is a lot of difference between what they are saying and what they are doing." He said he is confident that if assembly elections are held today, the BJP is not "going to cross 10 seats, leave aside their claim of 50 plus seats".

On BJP's remarks that the party is ready for the polls but the decision is to be taken by the Election Commission, Abdullah said the election commissioner has time and again made it clear that they need a signal from the Centre that the situation is conducive for holding the polls in J-K.

"Election Commission is on record as having said that we accept there is a vacuum and that vacuum needs to be filled. It is obvious that the Election Commission is not given a green signal for polls in J-K," he added.

On accusations of the party pursuing "parivarvaad", he said there is no party in the country, except Leftists, which can have no familism.

"BJP senior leaders have adjusted their sons and daughters somewhere. The only difference is that we do not hide it and accept it. We have a political background and have to present our report card before the public who either accept us or reject us. This is democracy and everyone has a right to take part in elections.

"If I belong to a political family that does not mean I have no place for politics. It is my right and I am in politics," he said.

On Home minister's remarks during his June 23 visit to Jammu and Kashmir that who will take responsibility for the deaths of 42,000 people due to terrorism in J-K while criticising the NC, PDP and Congress, Abdullah said, "If for an argument, we accept that we are responsible for the deaths before 2014, but let them also say who is responsible for killings in the past nine years.

"What happened in Pulwama (where over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in 2019) and Rajouri, Budhal (where several army personnel were killed in 2022-23)? I accept my faults but what about the selective killings of minority community members including Kashmiri Pandits in the past three years in the Valley. I am not in government, neither the PDP, nor Congress, and if you are holding us responsible, let the responsibility for killings post 2014 be fixed as well.

"Let the people, whether it is Lt Governor, Director General of Police, chief secretary, Army commander and Chief of army staff, be identified. We also want to know," the NC leader said.

He alleged that democracy is functioning in the rest of the country but not in Jammu and Kashmir, where "people sitting in high offices are interfering in day-to-day politics".

Earlier, addressing the party workers, Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are distressed and angry except a few who had links with the government.

"Big promises have been made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but these promises were never fulfilled. There is no development, while inflation is sky-high and unemployed youth are distressed," he said. PTI TAS AB AQS