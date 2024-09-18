Hold civic elections in Maharashtra first: Raj Thackeray on simultaneous polls proposal

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said if the Union government was so concerned about the `one nation, one election' reform, it should hold polls to the local civic bodies in Maharashtra at the earliest.

Elections to several municipal bodies in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are pending.

"If so much importance is being given to elections, then first hold civic body polls," Raj Thackeray said in a post on X, noting that by October many civic bodies will be running under administrators for more than four years.

While the Union cabinet approved a recommendation for simultaneous elections by a high-level panel, it must also consider the views of the states, the MNS chief said.

He also sought to know what happens if a state government collapses or an assembly is dissolved, or if there are mid-term Lok Sabha polls in the country. PTI PR KRK