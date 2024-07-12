Hold cleanliness campaign to remove 'dirt' in govt, administration: Senior BJP leader to MP CM

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Raghunandan Sharma on Friday urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to carry out a cleanliness campaign in his government and the state administration just like he has been doing with water bodies to remove the "dirt which exists there but is not visible".

Sharma, a former Rajya Sabha member, was speaking at a programme to mark the rejuvenation of a local lake.

"You have started a cleanliness drive of a small lake. You have to run a major cleanliness campaign in the government and administration as a lot of dirt exists there. That filth is not visible as it is hidden under the body. I am confident you are capable of cleaning it because of your immense energy and strong willpower," he said.

Talking to reporters later, Sharma said some people in the government were sitting on posts of their choice for their own vested interests, and were "filling their homes and availing services while troubling people".

"I have made a symbolic request (for cleanliness campaign in governance) as many outside elements, including middlemen and agents, are involved in power. They are dirt and need to be shunted out. Because of politics such elements are given shelter and they are active," Sharma claimed.

It is the responsibility of the chief minister to clear all such hurdles to ensure welfare of the people, Sharma added.

Addressing the function, CM Yadav praised the efforts being made for conservation and cleaning of the lake, adding that fountains deployed make it look beautiful and also ensure the water gets oxygen.