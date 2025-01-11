Hold joint meeting on Jan 12 or 13 instead of Jan 15, protesting farmers urge SKM

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Punjab farmers protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points on Saturday wrote to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold a meeting, for deciding on a joint fight, on January 12 or 13 in the wake of "deteriorating" health of fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

A six-member committee of SKM, which visited the Khanauri protest site on Friday, had invited the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha for a meeting on January 15 in Patiala for unity among farmer bodies for a joint fight against the Centre to get farmers' demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

The leaders of the SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM on Friday had appealed to the SKM to support and strengthen their ongoing agitation without any delay.

Addressing the media at the Khanauri protest site on Saturday, farmer leader Abhmanyu Kohar said both forums of the SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM wrote to the SKM, urging it to hold a joint meeting on Sunday or Monday at the Khanauri protest site as Dallewal's health is "deteriorating".

"Seeing his condition, we are not in a position to leave the morcha (protest site)," he said.

Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year over farmers' various demands including seeking a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered 47th day on Saturday, has so far refused to take any medical aid despite his prolonged fasting, which has caused his health to worsen.

The six-member committee of the SKM during his visit to the Khanauri protest site had inquired about the health of Dallewal.

The six-member panel comprised farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Raminder Singh Patiala, Jangveer Singh and Krishna Prasad.

The SKM, which had led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three fam laws, is not part of the ongoing agitation of the SKM (Non-Political) and the KMM.

Meanwhile, former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Saturday took to X and said saving the farming community should be the priority.

"Keeping in mind the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, I request all those who can resolve this issue, as every issue can be resolved through dialogue. Saving the farmer and farming should be our priority," said Singh in a post.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Kohar said Dallewal's fast-unto-death reached the 47th day on Saturday.

He said Dallewal's condition is "deteriorating" every day.

Citing Dallewal's medical report, Kohar said his uric acid reached 11.64 mg/dL, which is much higher than the normal range of 3.50-7.20 milligrams per deciliter.

He also said the ketone level is also on a higher side. Sodium, potassium and chloride are also very low in Dallewal's body, he said.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces. PTI CHS MNK MNK