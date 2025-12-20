Hold meeting to finalise modalities for student union election: HC to Rajasthan University, state

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has directed the Rajasthan University and the state to organise a meeting of stakeholders to finalise the modalities for holding the student union election for the next academic session.

The bench of Justice Sameer Jain on Friday directed that the university and the state administration must sit with the stakeholders, affiliated colleges and students who seek election to finalise a policy and the modalities, as well as take a final policy decision.

The batch of writ petitions led by one Jai Rao had charged the University of Rajasthan with not holding student union elections despite charging a fee for holding the polls.

The bench, while disposing of the writ petition, observed, "Student democracy and academic autonomy are not adversaries; when guided by discipline, transparency, and reason, both coexist to strengthen the very foundation of education." It passed a slew of directions in relation to the holding of the election of the student union for the future, if so decided by the university in the meeting to be held on January 19.

The court directed the university to constitute or maintain a duly notified students' union election board/committee to ensure that such board affords a reasonable hearing to student representatives or petitioners who approach it with grievances relating to elections.

It also directed the university to maintain proper accounts of election-related fees collected from students and ensure that such amounts are utilised strictly for the purposes for which they are levied, said advocate Abhinav Sharma, the amicus curiae in the case.