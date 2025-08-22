Hold talks with Rameswaram fishermen: TTV Dhinakaran tells central, state govts

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) TTV Dhinakaran, the General Secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, called on the central and state governments to intervene in the ongoing strike by Rameswaram fishermen.

The fishermen have been protesting for over 10 days, demanding the release of their colleagues and their boats, which were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, he said in a social media post on Friday.

Dhinakaran expressed concern for the livelihoods of the 60 fishermen currently in Sri Lankan custody and criticised the DMK government for neglecting the issue, which has severely disrupted local fishing and trade in the region.

He urged the central and state governments to engage in talks to resolve the dispute and allow fishing activities to resume.