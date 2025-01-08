Holding talks with Maharashtra govt on women healthcare programmes: FOGSI

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Obstetric and gynaecological societies are keen to roll out programmes on women's health empowerment in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, their federation said on Wednesday.

The newly-elected president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar said the government's initiatives include addressing healthcare challenges, empowering women, and building healthier future generations.

"We are having dialogues with the Maharashtra government and they are very positive with our programmes. We are trying to see if we can align the government's existing initiatives with our initiatives.

"For example, the government's Vatsalya project is very similar to our Sampurna program, which is about preconception care," Dr Tandulwadkar told reporters.

FOGSI represents over 46,000 obstetricians and gynaecologists across 277 societies in India.

Dr Tandulwadkar said the FOGSI aims to roll out campaigns on the importance of preconception care to improve pregnancy outcomes and gather vital statistics from over ten lakh women across India. Another initiative is aimed at combating cervical cancer by increasing awareness and HPV vaccination.

When asked about the current high cost of vaccines (about Rs 8,000 for two doses), Dr Tandulwadkar said the FOGSI was discussing with the Union government for rolling out indigenous vaccines at subsidised rates. PTI SM NSK