Holi bonfire in Braj to be held on March 2 due to lunar eclipse

Mathura (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Holika Dahan and Holi worship in the Braj region will be observed on March 2 instead of March 3 this year due to a lunar eclipse falling on Phalgun Purnima, or the last full moon day of the Hindu lunar year, local scholars and organisers said.

However, Dhulendi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 4, corresponding to Chaitra Krishna Pratipada, or the first day of the new Hindu month.

There has been confusion across the country regarding the date of Holika Dahan this year. In Braj, however, most prominent scholars and astrologers have agreed that since a lunar eclipse will occur on March 3, the auspicious time for Holika Dahan falls on March 2.

Founder and general secretary of a leading Holi festival organising committee in Mathura, Madan Mohan Srivastava, said that according to Mahamandaleshwar Karshni Gurusharananand Swami of Shri Karshni Udasin Ashram, the eclipse will last till 6.47 pm on March 3, after which the Pratipada tithi (first day of the lunar fortnight) will commence.

"As Holika Dahan cannot be performed during Pratipada, it will be observed on March 2. The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 4," Srivastava said.

He noted that earlier it was believed that, as in most years, Holika Dahan would take place on Phalgun Purnima on March 3.

Astrologer Kameshwar Nath Chaturvedi also said that due to the lunar eclipse, the auspicious time for Holika Dahan is on March 2 at around 7.30 pm.

He explained that by the time the eclipse ends on March 3, the Purnima tithi would have concluded and Pratipada would begin, and as per scriptures, Holika Dahan is not performed during Pratipada.