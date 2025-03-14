Holi celebrated peacefully in UP, Barabanki dargah stands out as symbol of interfaith harmony

Lucknow (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Holi festivities went off peacefully across Uttar Pradesh with people from different faiths coming together in Barabanki to celebrate the festival of colours.

In some areas, the celebrations were held amid tight security due to Holi coinciding with the second Friday prayers of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Holi by applying 'gulal' (powder colour) to cows and calves at the Gorakhnath temple cow shelter. Wearing his signature saffron attire, a multicolour turban and black sunglasses, the chief minister also showered flower petals and 'gulal' on the crowd during a Holi procession.

Actor and MP Ravi Kishan added to the festive spirit by singing folk songs.

Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya celebrated Holi in Lucknow. Pathak joined a Holi procession on a camel.

Lucknow's Chowk area was packed with revellers, who danced to Bollywood songs and smeared bright colours on each other. Some German tourists also joined the festivities.

Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal was seen dancing during Holi celebrations in Muzaffarnagar.

In Etawah, the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Saifai office hosted a grand Holi celebration, continuing a tradition started by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. SP president Akhilesh Yadav and other party leaders participated in the event, showering rose and marigold petals on the attendees.

The 'Bade Laat Sahab' procession was held in Shahjahanpur amid tight security. In a minor disturbance, some children pelted stones at the procession but they were quickly chased away by police.

The tradition of the procession, which is said to have begun in 1728, involves dressing a person as 'Laat Sahab', blackening his face and making him sit on a buffalo cart and throwing shoes and slippers at him.

Mathura-Vrindavan was also drenched in religious fervour.

The day began with Sanju Panda in Falain village walking through fire. Temples like Banke Bihari witnessed large gatherings, with devotees playing Holi with colours.

The Dewa Sharif Dargah in Barabanki stood as a symbol of interfaith unity with Hindus and Muslims celebrating Holi together. The dargah, echoing with "Ya Waris" chants, saw a vibrant procession and celebration, emphasising the message "Jo Rab Hai Wahi Ram".

Security personnel were deployed to prevent any potential tensions due to Holi coinciding with the second Friday prayers of Ramzan.

Officials said social media was closely monitored for inflammatory posts and provocative content that could spark unrest.

Surveillance drones and CCTV cameras were deployed in key areas.

To prevent any conflict, Friday prayers were held after 2 pm. The administrations of several mosques covered them to prevent them from getting colour stains.