Holi celebrated peacefully in UP's Sambhal amid tight security

Sambhal (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) The festival of colours was celebrated peacefully with traditional fervour in this district amid tight security arrangements in view of Holi and the Friday prayers of the Muslims falling on the same day.

The traditional 'chaupaai kaa juloos' (procession) was also taken out in Sambhal city on the occasion of Holi, officials said.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Friday prayers were held at the mosque at 2.30 pm. Its president Zafar Ali had earlier urged members of both communities to celebrate Holi and offer Friday prayers in a harmonious atmosphere.

On Friday, Sambha District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, "Holika Dahan was held peacefully (on Thursday evening) at 1,212 places in the district. People celebrated Holi with traditional fervour. More than 60 processions were completed under tight security arrangements." With Holi and Friday prayers falling on the same day, the police and the district administration had made tight security arrangements this time. The RAF on Friday conducted a flag march in the city of Sambhal that was divided into 29 sectors and put under drone surveillance.

A three-tier security arrangement was made to ensure that both occasions pass off peacefully.