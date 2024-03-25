Holi celebrated with fanfare in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The festival of Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Rajasthan on Monday, with everyone joining in the revelry and coming out in the streets to paint each other with colours.

Its gaiety was no less in temples, at least one of which, Jaipur's famous Govind Devji temple, witnessed people throwing gulal in the air.

Foreign guests who are staying in Rajasthan also enjoyed the 'Rangotsav' and several of them were seen playing with colours in the walled city of Jaipur.

More than 5,000 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order and check hooliganism on Holi in the state capital.

Chief Minister Bhajnalal Sharma played Holi with the people on the Officers' Training School campus.

Foreign tourists in Pushkar also enjoyed Holi. Tourists were seen dancing in groups and applying colours to each other.

In Bharatpur, minister Jawahar Singh played Holi with people and danced to music with his supporters.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met people in Udaipur and exchanged Holi greetings.

Police said that no untoward incident was reported in the state and the festival was being played peacefully.