Holi celebrated with fervour across Jammu; Army, BSF join festivities along LoC

Jammu, March 4 (PTI) Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Jammu on Tuesday, with Army and paramilitary personnel joining the festivities along the Indo-Pak border.

The main celebrations were held across Jammu city, where people were seen playing with colours and exchanging greetings with family and friends. Members of different communities also participated in the festivities, sharing sweets in a spirit of harmony.

Amid security arrangements, children and youth were seen celebrating the festival with colour-filled balloons, spray bottles and water guns.

Markets in Residency Road, Panjtirthi, Muthi, Channi, Talab Tillo, Ban Talab, Pacca Danga, Moti Bazar, Gandhi Nagar and Gole Market witnessed heavy footfall.

Children also opted for water guns themed on popular cartoon characters and superheroes, while masks, smoke colours and herbal gulal were also in demand.

Ahead of the celebrations, police issued an advisory in view of incidents of hooliganism and stunt driving reported in previous years.

“The celebrations passed off peacefully. There were no reports of any untoward incidents during Holi,” officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended their greetings on the eve of the festival.

Sinha wished happiness and success for all, while the chief minister expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness and strengthen communal harmony.

The BJP organised a Holi Milan programme at its party office here. A similar function was held at the residence of former minister and BJP MLA from Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior leaders and grassroots workers.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma thanked party workers and emphasised the need for organisational unity and coordinated efforts for development in Jammu North.

He reiterated the commitment towards inclusive growth and effective governance.

Army and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed along the Line of Control and International Border, and at security installations in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri districts, celebrated the festival with traditional music and sweets.

They also shared the festivities with border residents and NGOs.

Celebrations were also seen in Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

The civil and police administration had made elaborate security arrangements across the Jammu region, particularly around religious places, to ensure the festival concluded peacefully.