Holi celebrated with gaiety in Telangana

Hyderabad: Holi was celebrated with fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Monday as revellers applied colours on each other and exchanged greetings.

They painted each others' faces with gulal and threw colour water, while some danced to music.

Some residential apartments in Hyderabad organised festivities, including Holika Dahan which symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Youths zoomed through the streets on motorbikes at some places in the city.

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, celebrated Holi with party activists at his residence and also visited several places in the town on a two-wheeler to join the celebrations.

He also wished sanitation workers, auto drivers, street vendors and others.

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wished people on the occasion of Holi.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us renew our commitment to compassion and understanding and make our Bharat Mata stronger and more formidable. With reverence and joy, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Telangana as we celebrate the joyous spirit of Holi," the Governor said in the message.