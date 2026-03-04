Holi celebrated with traditional fervour in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated across Punjab, Haryana and their common capital, Chandigarh, with traditional zeal on Wednesday.

People smeared 'gulal' on each other, splashed water balloons and exchanged sweets to mark the occasion.

Colours of all hues, the scent of gulal pervaded the streets as residents in the twin states and the Union Territory took part in the festivities. People exchanged greetings, visited relatives and savoured the traditional festive sweet, 'gujia'.

Groups of revellers danced to popular songs while children played from their rooftops, splashing colour on passers-by. Several hotels and resorts in the region organised rain dance parties accompanied by festive snacks and buffets.

Police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe celebration. Authorities issued stern warning against hooliganism under the guise of revelry.

"Foot and mobile patrolling was intensified in public areas to deter disorderly behaviour and ensure public safety," a police officer said. Special traffic police teams, PCR vans and local police were deployed at numerous checkpoints to curb drunk and driving, over-speeding and reckless driving.

A huge rush of devotees was witnessed at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab for the ᨊ'Holla Mohalla' festival of the Sikh community. Devotees offered prayers at the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini extended their warm greetings to the people.

In his message, Governor Kataria said the festival marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil.

He expressed hope that the festival would strengthen social harmony and bring joy to the lives of people of Punjab and Chandigarh. Kataria also appealed to the people to celebrate in a spirit of amity and brotherhood.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, in a message on Tuesday, said Holi symbolises happiness, harmony, renewal of relationships and the triumph of goodwill.

He noted that the festival reflects India's rich cultural heritage and urged citizens to celebrate with a spirit of unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence. PTI SUN AKY