Holi celebrations, ‘jumma’ prayers pass off peacefully in Bihar's Patna

Patna: Celebrations went off peacefully in the Bihar capital on Friday, as people from diverse faiths took part in Holi festivities and ‘jumma’ prayers, a senior police officer said.

Adequate deployment of forces was made in communally sensitive localities, especially areas around mosques, said Krishna Murari Prasad, Deputy SP (Law and Order), Patna.

"We are ensuring that those turning up at mosques for namaz are not disturbed on account of the festival of colours. In any case, most people are celebrating Holi tomorrow," said Prasad.

"Nonetheless, we are advising the namazis, with the help of Imams of respective mosques, to return home after prayers and not loiter around," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had come out with a message, calling Holi "a symbol of social harmony" and urging people to celebrate the festival "in a spirit of love, brotherhood and goodwill".

Devotees turning up at the Jama Masjid, situated next to the Patna Junction, seemed pleased at being able to offer prayers without any hassles.

Many of them were heard saying, "We have offered namaz. Now, we will celebrate Holi with our Hindu brethren. We have always taken part in each other's festivals".