Holi, Diwali gatherings foundation for social unity today: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) Noting that "only" Eid milans were held in India before 2014 and 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, while Sanatani festival celebrations "were rare", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said now Holi and Diwali gatherings are becoming a foundation for social unity.

"With millions of lamps, the resolve to construct the Ram temple was taken in Ayodhya, and today the grand Ram temple has become a symbol of pride for Sanatanis across the world," he said.

He added that the blessings of saints and the struggle of the people have borne fruit in the construction of the temple, which can be witnessed in an even grander form after November 25.

Addressing the Diwali Karyakarta Family Milan event at City Montessori School in Lucknow, the chief minister said that the festival is a symbol of the millennia-old traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

"Our festivals and celebrations are linked with epoch-making events that have guided society in new directions. Earlier, however, such collectivity was limited," he said.

The chief minister noted that "before 2014 in the country and before 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, only Eid milan events were organised, and "such celebrations on Sanatan Dharma festivals were rare".

"Now, Holi and Diwali Milan gatherings are becoming a foundation for social unity," he added.

Recalling the beginning of Ayodhya's Deepotsav, Adityanath said, "In 2017, when I prepared the blueprint for Deepotsav, people asked what lighting lamps would achieve. I said that the lamp is a resolve of Sanatan Dharma." He also said that the renaming of Faizabad, a "symbol of subjugation", to Ayodhya reflected the power of resolve. The blessings of saints and the struggle of the people have borne fruit in the construction of the temple, which will be seen in an even grander form after November 25, he added.

He stressed the importance of maintaining social unity for a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's century-long resolve is guiding the country towards security, prosperity, and self-reliance, and events like Diwali Milan strengthen this unity.

He called for inculcating a habit of collective celebrations and adopting indigenous products, urging people to buy locally-made utensils, gold, and silver on Dhanteras.

He also appealed to everyone to deliver at least one set of sweets, cow-dung lamps, and idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to the home of a poor person during Diwali. PTI KIS MPL MPL