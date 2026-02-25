Holi festivities already peaking across Braj region

Mathura, Feb 25 (PTI) Holi celebrations are in full swing the Braj region - — Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Gokul, Mahavan, and Baldev – even before the festival formally begins elsewhere in the country.

Devotees from across India and abroad are celebrating the love of Radha and Krishna.

Barsana and Nandgaon are witnessing the traditional Lathmar Holi, with revellers visiting each other's towns on Phalgun Shukla Navami and Dashami, on Wednesday and Thursday.

From Rangbharni Ekadashi, Friday, a five-day Holi festival will begin in Vrindavan.

Banke Bihari Temple, Radha Vallabh Temple, and Krishna Balaram Temple, and so many other temples, will celebrate with colours made from tesu (flame of forest), followed by wet colour festivities.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the region, and adequate security arrangements have been made.

The city has been divided into four zones and eight sectors with 2,200 police personnel deployed. Entry of vehicles has been restricted till March 5.

The administration has set up 47 barricades, 14 watch towers, and 20 temporary parking sites.

The sale of colour cylinders and synthetic colours has been banned.

Ambulances, health camps and anti-hooligan squads have been deployed across the region.