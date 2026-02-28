Holi played with funeral pyre ashes at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat

Varanasi (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Holi was played with funeral pyre ashes at Manikarnika Ghat here on Saturday, the second day of Rangambhari Ekadashi.

Event organiser Gulshan Kapoor said that since morning, devotees had been preparing for the celebration. The auspicious sound of shehnai resonated at the ghat, which is known for cremations.

Kapoor explained that due to the chaos caused by the construction work at Manikarnika Ghat, Shiva devotees were prevented from going to the ghat by heavy police force and barricades at Lalita and Scindia ghats. However, those who waited were able to offer ashes to Baba Mahashamshan Nath Ji (incarnation of Lord Shiva) after 2 pm.

Kapoor also said that it is believed that on the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi, Baba Vishwanath brings Goddess Parvati to his abode in Kashi after her 'gauna' (farewell), which is celebrated by the people of Kashi as a festival and is considered the beginning of Holi. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK