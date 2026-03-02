Holi symbolises mutual harmony, love and cultural unity: RSS's Swaant Ranjan

Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Pracharak Pramukh of the RSS Swaant Ranjan on Sunday said Holi is not just a festival of colours, but a symbol of "mutual harmony, love and cultural unity".

"Our traditions connect us to our culture. Indian culture is a value-based culture, which we embrace in our lives," he said at a 'Holi' related programme held at Babu Banarasi Das Badminton Academy in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also attended the programme, said that only by following the ideals of Lord Ram can we build a strong and cultured India. He expressed hope that an atmosphere of unity and harmony prevails in society.

Renowned folk singer Malini Awasthi performed at the event. Colourful presentations of folk art from Braj, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Kumaon and Garhwal regions were also shown, a statement said. PTI NAV SKY SKY