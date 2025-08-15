Holiday mood turns into nightmare after structure collapse near Humayun's Tomb kills 6

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The joyous occasion of Independence Day turned into a nightmare for many after the wall of a dargah near the Humayun's Tomb in Nizamuddin collapsed on Friday, killing six people and injuring four others.

For some, the difference between life and death was just a matter of moments.

"I could have been one of the victims," said an eyewitness, who stepped out of the dargah to check if the rain had stopped.

"The moment I stepped outside, the wall came crashing down with a loud thud. The sound of people crying for help will haunt me forever," he said, his voice breaking.

Another eyewitness narrated how close she came to being buried under the debris.

"I was only two steps away from entering the room," she said.

"It started raining, and everyone went inside to take shelter. Suddenly, the wall collapsed. I kept shouting for help but there was no one nearby. Then some people came running, and we started pulling people out," she added.

Among those who lost their lives was Moin Uddin (32), the sole breadwinner for his family.

A father to a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter, Moin had moved from Bihar and worked at a garment shop to support his family.

"He had gone to offer Friday namaz," Waseem Uddin, Moin's landlord, said.

"He used to send money back home in Bihar to support his parents and younger brother," he said.

Police said the victims had gathered inside a small room of the dargah for Friday prayers when the incident occurred.

"So far, we have confirmation that five people admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre have died. Others are undergoing treatment. The area has been cordoned off," Joint Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar Jain, said.

Rescue teams from Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) worked together to pull out 10-12 people from under the rubble.

Vishal Kumar, who works at the Humayun's Tomb, said he and his colleagues joined the rescue effort.

"There were at least 10 to 12 people trapped, including the Imam of the dargah." he said.

Authorities later clarified that the wall collapse did not affect the main dome of the 16th century garden-tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but involved a smaller, newly-built structure within the premises.

"There has been no damage to Humayun's Tomb. A portion of a new structure collapsed, and some of it fell on the tomb's walls," said Ratish Nanda of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, which has been working on the monument's restoration in partnership with the Archaeological Survey of India.

What began as a rainy afternoon visit for prayer and sightseeing ended in chaos, loss, and haunting memories, especially for families like Moin's, who are left with rebuilding their lives without the person on whom they depended the most. PTI SHB ARI