Holiday rush: SWR to operate special trains between Yesvantpur, Madgaon

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) The South Western Railway on Friday announced the operation of special express trains between Yesvantpur and Madgaon to clear the extra passenger rush during the Sankranti and Republic Day festival and holiday season.

According to a press release, Train No. 06287 Yesvantpur–Madgaon Express Special will depart from Yesvantpur at 11.50 am on January 13 and January 23, and arrive at Madgaon at 6.45 am on the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06288 Madgaon–Yesvantpur Express Special will leave Madgaon at 11.00 am on January 18 and January 26, and reach Yesvantpur at 4.45 am the next day.

The special trains will have stoppages at Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantawala, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Mookambika Road (Byndoor), Bhatkal, Murdeshwara, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola and Karwar in both directions.

The rake will comprise 22 coaches, including first class-cum-AC 2-tier, AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, general second class and SLR/D coaches, the release said. PTI GMS SSK