Holistic agri development plan a movement to empower J-K farmers: CM

Jammu, Apr 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) is a movement to empower farmers and build a sustainable Rs 1 lakh crore agri-economy for the Union Territory by 2030.

He was chairing a meeting on the implementation of the HADP here, terming progressive farmers as the backbone of agricultural transformation and said, "Their stories of success inspire confidence in our mission and reaffirm our belief that change is happening, village by village, farm by farm." Separately, the chief minister also chaired a meeting to review the pre-launch preparations of Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan) — a transformative initiative aimed at empowering youth through entrepreneurship, skill development and inclusive economic participation.

"The HADP programme is not just a policy intervention but a movement to empower farmers, modernise the agri-sector and build a sustainable Rs 1,00,000 crore agri-economy for Jammu & Kashmir by 2030," Abdullah said.

On the role of digital innovation in agriculture, he said by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI-based advisory tools and real-time monitoring applications, governance is being redefined at the grassroots.

"We are redefining how governance reaches the grassroots. HADP is making agriculture smart, data-driven and future-ready," he said.

Reiterating his government's unwavering support, he affirmed that every scheme, every platform and every rupee invested under HADP is aimed at directly benefiting the farmer.

"Our government will continue to walk alongside our cultivators in this journey of growth and innovation," he said.

Since its rollout in April 2023, HADP has achieved notable milestones such as the development and multiplication of high-quality seeds, promotion of oilseeds and cash crops, technological advancements in sericulture, formation of 300 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and the launch of the JK Soil and Land Resource Information System.

On the occasion, the chief minister launched several digital platforms to enhance transparency, efficiency and farmer engagement.

These included the Credit Scheme Advisor App, Online DPR Generator App, KS Sathi Output Tracking App and the Online JKCIP Dashboard.

Later, Abdullah chaired a meeting to review the pre-launch preparations of Mission YUVA and lauded the "path-breaking" work undertaken by the Labour and Employment Department during the baseline household survey conducted across J-K.

Labour and Employment Secretary Kumar Rajeev Ranjan presented a detailed overview of the survey findings, highlighting its focus on four foundational pillars — "Culture, Capital, Capacity and Connectivity".

He explained that the survey is designed to foster an entrepreneurial culture and build a supportive ecosystem aimed at enabling individuals aged 18–49 to establish at least 1.37 lakh new enterprises, thereby generating around 4.25 lakh job opportunities over the next five years.

Mission YUVA envisions transforming J-K into a vibrant entrepreneurial hub by unlocking the potential of its youth.

With a focus on strategic interventions and comprehensive support systems, the mission seeks to spur economic growth, reduce unemployment and cultivate a spirit of self-reliance across J-K, an official said.