Holistic development of districts key for India's progress: J-K CS Atal Dulloo

Jammu, March 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday said India's progress depends on the performance of its districts, asserting that holistic development and grassroots governance are key to building a stronger nation.

Addressing a national conference in Jammu on good governance, Dulloo said it was a matter of pride that such important deliberations were being hosted in the Union Territory.

"Holistic development of districts and transforming governance for the grassroots is important. We know that India does not grow from Delhi alone. India grows from its districts. And districts grow when governance touches life on all layers," Dulloo said.

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, he said the soul of India lives in its villages.

"Today we may say the strength of India lies in its districts. When a district performs well, a child gets education, a farmer gets irrigation, a patient receives treatment, and a young person finds employment. That is real governance affecting the lives of the people," he said.

Highlighting examples from Jammu and Kashmir, Dulloo said district-level initiatives have brought tangible change on the ground. In Kupwara, he said, young girls from remote villages are preparing for competitive examinations with digital support and mentorship, many of them being first-generation learners.

In Ramban, e-Seva centres have enabled citizens to access government services without travelling long distances through difficult terrain, saving time and money while strengthening trust in governance.

"In Kargil, focused district planning has improved road connectivity and healthcare outreach in remote areas. Services now reach places that were earlier cut off for months. These are not just schemes; these are stories of hope," he said.

Emphasising integrated development, Dulloo said education, health, nutrition, water, roads and digital access are interconnected.

"A malnourished child cannot learn well. A village without roads cannot access markets. A district without digital governance cannot deliver services quickly. Holistic development means integrated action and a whole-of-government approach," he said.

Citing the prime minister's emphasis on innovation, the chief secretary said good ideas can emerge from any corner of the country -- whether Koraput, Sukma or other remote districts -- and can inspire national transformation.

Dulloo said technology and community participation are the two major force multipliers for effective service delivery.

"Good governance is not about big announcements; it is about effective last-mile delivery. Policies are important, but their real value is measured only when they reach the poorest and the most vulnerable," Dulloo said.

Referring to the prime minister's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" (Development and trust of all, together with everyone's effort), he said development must be inclusive, participatory and built on trust.

He also pointed to initiatives such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, which have demonstrated how focused attention, data-driven monitoring and healthy competition among districts can accelerate progress in key sectors such as health, education, agriculture and financial inclusion.