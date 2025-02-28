Holistic health and nutrition coach Luke Coutinho visits anganwadi center in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Holistic health and nutrition coach Luke Coutinho on Friday praised the use of millet in Supplementary Nutrition Program and use of technology for real-time tracking of nutritional services through the ‘Poshan Tracker’ application during a visit to the anganwadi centre here.

Coutinho visited the anganwadi centre along with officials of the Women and Child Development Ministry and interacted with the anganwadi workers and children there.

He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign against obesity and the role of nutrition and lifestyle in addressing the obesity pandemic.

During his visit, Coutinho interacted with the Anganwadi workers, who are key stakeholders engaged in strengthening nutrition and early childhood education in the community. He also interacted with the children at the Anganwadi Centre and motivated all towards good nutrition and healthy lifestyle practices.

He emphasised on involvement of males in the family for good nutrition. He also praised the ministry’s initiatives of use of millet in Supplementary Nutrition Program and use of technology for real-time tracking of nutritional services through the ‘Poshan Tracker’ application under Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0.

To encourage adoption of locally available food in the daily diet, Coutinho planted curry leave sapling. PTI UZM AS AS